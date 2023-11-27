There is high school basketball competition in Wayne County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

7:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwin Denby High School at Osborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

7:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 2

Detroit Public 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

7:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Trenton, MI

Trenton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti at Henry Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

7:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville High School at Thurston High School