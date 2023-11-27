Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Saginaw County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bentley High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.