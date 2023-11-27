Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Otsego County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.