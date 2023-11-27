How to Watch Oakland vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Oakland vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- Oakland has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 307th.
- The Golden Grizzlies' 72.7 points per game are six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow.
- Oakland has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (69.9).
- The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
- At home, Oakland made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) as well.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|L 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 74-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Marshall
|W 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
