The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) will meet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oakland vs. Xavier Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
10th 80.9 Points Scored 73.3 136th
292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd
35th 34.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
1st 19.1 Assists 11.8 281st
217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.1 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.