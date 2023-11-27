The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) will meet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

Oakland vs. Xavier Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oakland vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 73.3 136th 292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd 35th 34.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 1st 19.1 Assists 11.8 281st 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.1 25th

