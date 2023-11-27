Before Monday's NBA action tips off, we need to find out who is suiting up, and who is out due to injury. Below, we provide the complete NBA injury report, which covers your favorite team, along with every other squad around the league.

Today's NBA Injury Report

76ers vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: Out (Rib), Danuel House, SF: Questionable (Quadricep), Jaden Springer, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Adductor), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor/Hip), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf)

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith, SF: Questionable (Wrist)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSDET and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris, SG: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: Out (Calf), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Jordan Poole, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on KJZZ and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson, SG: Questionable (Illness), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Questionable (Hamstring)

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum, SG: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III, SF: Out (Knee), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee)

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray, PG: Out (Hamstring), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Out (Heel)

