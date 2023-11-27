Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Manistee County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Brethren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onekama High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.