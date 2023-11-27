Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
