Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lenawee County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hanover-Horton High School at Onsted High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 27

1:45 PM ET on November 27 Location: Onsted, MI

Onsted, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Addison High School