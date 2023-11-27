Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lenawee County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hanover-Horton High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Onsted, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
