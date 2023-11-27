Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you live in Ingham County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Dansville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
