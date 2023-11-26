Shayne Gostisbehere will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for Gostisbehere available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Gostisbehere has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Gostisbehere has a goal in four games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gostisbehere has a point in eight games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 18 games this year, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Gostisbehere's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

