Red Wings vs. Wild Injury Report Today - November 26
Ahead of their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) are dealing with two players on the injury report.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jake Walman
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 70 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the league.
- Its +11 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- With 55 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Minnesota has allowed 71 total goals this season (3.9 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 30th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6.5
