Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have eight games on the NHL slate Saturday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Flames
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 19 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Flames
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 19 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score
Bruins vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 19 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +115 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Pettersson's stats: 8 goals in 21 games
J.T. Miller (Canucks) +120 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Miller's stats: 13 goals in 21 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +120 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Boeser's stats: 13 goals in 21 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 18 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +120 to score
Devils vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 13 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +125 to score
Kings vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 18 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +130 to score
Avalanche vs. Flames
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Nichushkin's stats: 9 goals in 19 games
