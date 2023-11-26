The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, will be on the ice Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Seider are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Moritz Seider vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 22:46 on the ice per game.

Seider has a goal in two of 19 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Seider has a point in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Seider has an assist in seven of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Seider hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 2 12 Points 0 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

