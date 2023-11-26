Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Livingston County, Michigan today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Howell High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.