Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 26?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Joe Veleno to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Veleno has zero points on the power play.
- Veleno's shooting percentage is 23.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.