Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 26?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is J.T. Compher a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Compher stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Compher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Compher has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are allowing 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Compher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|17:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|21:20
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
