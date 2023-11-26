Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ingham County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Forest Hills Central High School at Mason High School