Sunday's contest features the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) clashing at Farris Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-73 win for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no set line.

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 76, Eastern Michigan 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota (-2.7)

North Dakota (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

North Dakota has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Fightin' Hawks are 2-2-0 and the Eagles are 3-3-0.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -58 scoring differential, falling short by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game, 309th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.5 per outing to rank 290th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan loses the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. It collects 29.3 rebounds per game, 312th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.3.

Eastern Michigan connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (110th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 32.6% from deep.

Eastern Michigan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.7 per game (229th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (331st in college basketball).

