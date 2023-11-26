The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Eagles have won three games in a row.

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

Eastern Michigan is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 76th.

The Eagles score an average of 66.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 76.2 the Fightin' Hawks allow to opponents.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.

The Eagles allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.

Eastern Michigan knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule