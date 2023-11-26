Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerami Grant and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Portland Trail Blazers at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120)

The 29.7 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (31.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -154)

The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 3.3 less than his prop total on Sunday (28.5).

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Sunday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 14.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

He has collected 5.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Lopez has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Grant is averaging 22.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 more than Sunday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Grant has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Grant averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130)

Deandre Ayton's 12.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.8 is 1.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

