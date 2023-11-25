Paul Bunyan's Axe is the prize when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are just 2-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Badgers have covered the spread three times this season (3-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Minnesota has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

