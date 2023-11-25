Western Michigan vs. Mercer November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (2-3) face the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This clash will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Western Michigan vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Titus Wright: 7.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Muntu: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
Western Michigan vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|314th
|65.8
|Points Scored
|64.6
|331st
|202nd
|72
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|216th
|205th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|27.4
|345th
|75th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|49th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6
|281st
|231st
|12.4
|Assists
|10
|334th
|332nd
|15
|Turnovers
|12.8
|228th
