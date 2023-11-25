Saturday's contest between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) and the Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with UNC Asheville taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

Last time out, the Broncos lost 70-61 to Campbell on Friday.

Western Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Western Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 60, Western Michigan 59

Western Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos' -173 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (294th in college basketball).

On offense, Western Michigan posted 60.9 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (63.2 points per game) was 2.3 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Broncos put up 7.5 more points per game last year (67.3) than they did in road games (59.8).

In 2022-23, Western Michigan gave up 62.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 74.6.

