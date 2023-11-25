The Mercer Bears (2-3) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 46.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 75th.
  • The Broncos' 65.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bears allow.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Western Michigan scored 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (68).
  • At home, the Broncos conceded 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Western Michigan sunk more treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northwestern L 63-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Ohio State L 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana W 68-67 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Mercer - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas - University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

