The Mercer Bears (2-3) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 46.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

The Bears rank as a top rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos rank 75th.

The Broncos' 65.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bears allow.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Western Michigan scored 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (68).

At home, the Broncos conceded 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.9.

Beyond the arc, Western Michigan sunk more treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

