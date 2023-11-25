How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-3) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.
Western Michigan vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Middle Tennessee vs Ohio (1:30 PM ET | November 25)
- Miami (OH) vs Saint Bonaventure (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 46.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 75th.
- The Broncos' 65.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bears allow.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Western Michigan scored 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (68).
- At home, the Broncos conceded 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.9.
- Beyond the arc, Western Michigan sunk more treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 63-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 68-67
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
