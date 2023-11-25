Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Wayne County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Detroit at University Prep Art & Design

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25

2:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamtramck High School at Renaissance High School