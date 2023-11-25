Michigan vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) clash in the 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup.
Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-3.5)
|45.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-3.5)
|46.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Memphis vs Temple
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.
- Ohio State is 6-3-1 ATS this season.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.