Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wolverines. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46.5) Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Ohio State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Wolverines have five wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Michigan has gone 5-5 against the spread.

The Wolverines have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

The total for this game is 46.5, 2.7 points fewer than the average total in Michigan games thus far this season.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes' ATS record is 6-3-1 this year.

One of the Buckeyes' 10 games with a set total has hit the over (10%).

The average point total for Ohio State this year is 7.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 38.3 9 36.7 7.2 40.2 11.2 Ohio State 33.6 9.3 38.3 8.7 28 10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.