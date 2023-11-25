Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Macomb County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Richmond, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland Christian High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 25
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
