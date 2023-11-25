Our computer model predicts the LSU Tigers will take down the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tiger Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (66.5) LSU 37, Texas A&M 27

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

LSU is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have played 10 games this season and nine of them have hit the over.

LSU games this season have posted an average total of 62.0, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies are 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for the Texas A&M this year is 15.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 46.8 27.5 54.0 18.0 41.8 37.5 Texas A&M 34.5 19.5 37.9 12.3 27.0 35.3

