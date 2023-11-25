The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) will meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 148th 72.9 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 359th 81.5 Points Allowed 80.8 357th 163rd 32 Rebounds 27.8 349th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th 230th 12.4 Assists 9.6 358th 291st 13 Turnovers 11.1 104th

