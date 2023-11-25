The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -7.5 136.5

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has combined with its opponent to score more than 136.5 points in four of five games this season.

Detroit Mercy's games this year have had a 143.6-point total on average, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit Mercy are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit Mercy has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Titans have been at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit Mercy has a 26.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 2 40% 66.7 129.5 68.2 149 141.9 Detroit Mercy 4 80% 62.8 129.5 80.8 149 148.3

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans' 62.8 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 4-1-0 0-0 1-4-0 Detroit Mercy 1-4-0 1-3 2-3-0

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SIU-Edwardsville Detroit Mercy 9-5 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 5-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

