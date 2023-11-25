How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Detroit Mercy vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Titans average only 4.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.8).
- Detroit Mercy is 4-0 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Eagles average 80.8 points per game, 17 more points than the 63.8 the Titans allow.
- Georgia Southern is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Detroit Mercy has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Titans concede.
- The Titans' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 12 higher than the Eagles have given up.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 10.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 58.7 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Imani McNeal: 8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Myonna Hooper: 10.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Amaya Burch: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 105-44
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Dayton
|W 76-60
|UD Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 71-64
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/30/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/3/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Calihan Hall
