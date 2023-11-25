Saturday's game between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors SIU-Edwardsville to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 74, Detroit Mercy 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-10.7)

SIU-Edwardsville (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

SIU-Edwardsville's record against the spread this season is 4-1-0, and Detroit Mercy's is 1-4-0. The Cougars have a 1-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Titans have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans are being outscored by 18.0 points per game, with a -90 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (341st in college basketball), and allow 80.8 per contest (332nd in college basketball).

The 27.0 rebounds per game Detroit Mercy accumulates rank 345th in college basketball, 5.8 fewer than the 32.8 its opponents pull down.

Detroit Mercy makes 5.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.8 (288th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.8.

Detroit Mercy has committed 3.6 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (300th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (295th in college basketball).

