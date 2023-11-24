Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4), losers of four straight. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SE Louisiana (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|SE Louisiana (-3.5)
|142.5
|-154
|+128
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last year.
- The Broncos were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 17 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
- SE Louisiana went 14-12-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Lions games.
