Two struggling squads hit the court when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Broncos, losers of four straight.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos shot 43.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46% the Lions' opponents shot last season.
  • Western Michigan went 4-4 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.
  • The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 162nd.
  • The Broncos' 69.9 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 76 the Lions gave up.
  • When it scored more than 76 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-2.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).
  • At home, Western Michigan made 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Georgia State L 77-70 University Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northwestern L 63-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Ohio State L 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas - University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

