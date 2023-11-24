Friday's contest at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has the Campbell Camels (4-1) taking on the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 66-54 win, as our model heavily favors Campbell.

The Broncos are coming off of a 54-52 victory against Youngstown State in their last outing on Thursday.

Western Michigan vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Western Michigan vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 66, Western Michigan 54

Other MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos averaged 63.2 points per game last season (220th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (294th in college basketball). They had a -173 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Western Michigan scored fewer points in conference play (60.9 per game) than overall (63.2).

The Broncos put up more points at home (67.3 per game) than away (59.8) last season.

Western Michigan conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

