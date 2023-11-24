Big 12 foes will do battle when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Texas vs. Texas Tech?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

Texas 33, Texas Tech 19 Texas has a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).

The Longhorns have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

Texas Tech has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Red Raiders have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Longhorns an 86.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+14)



Texas Tech (+14) Texas is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Longhorns are 3-3 ATS when favored by 14 points or more this season.

In Texas Tech's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53)



Under (53) Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's over/under of 53 points six times this season.

In the Texas Tech's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's total of 53.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.7 points per game, 8.7 points more than the over/under of 53 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.7 54.7 52.5 Implied Total AVG 34.9 36.5 33 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 59.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 31.8 30.6 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.