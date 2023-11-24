Dylan Larkin and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins play at TD Garden on Friday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Larkin has totaled six goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Detroit, good for 18 points.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 18 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and seven assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4

J.T. Compher Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Detroit's J.T. Compher is among the top offensive players on the team with 14 total points (three goals and 11 assists).

Compher Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Senators Nov. 16 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (29 total points), having registered 12 goals and 17 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.