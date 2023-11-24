Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Bruins on November 24, 2023
Dylan Larkin and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins play at TD Garden on Friday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Larkin has totaled six goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Detroit, good for 18 points.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Alex DeBrincat has racked up 18 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and seven assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
J.T. Compher Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Detroit's J.T. Compher is among the top offensive players on the team with 14 total points (three goals and 11 assists).
Compher Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (29 total points), having registered 12 goals and 17 assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
