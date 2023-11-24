The Boston Bruins (14-1-3) are favorites when they welcome in the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins are -210 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +170 moneyline odds.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In seven of 18 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

In the 14 times this season the Bruins have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 10-4 in those games.

The Red Wings have been the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 50.0%, of those games.

Boston is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Detroit has had moneyline odds of +170 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 6 3.6 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.6 2.6 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 5-5-0 6.4 3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3 3.1 3 7.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

