Michigan vs. Texas Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Michigan vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-2.5)
|139.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-1.5)
|138.5
|-130
|+108
Michigan vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.
- Texas Tech has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, just one of the Red Raiders games has hit the over.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Michigan is 27th in the country. It is way below that, 99th, according to computer rankings.
- Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
