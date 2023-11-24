How to Watch Michigan vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
- In games Michigan shoots better than 38.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Wolverines are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 147th.
- The 86.0 points per game the Wolverines score are 24.6 more points than the Red Raiders allow (61.4).
- Michigan has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Michigan put up 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than it did on the road (68.7).
- The Wolverines ceded 68.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).
- At home, Michigan made 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 94-86
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|L 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|W 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.