The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
  • In games Michigan shoots better than 38.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Wolverines are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 147th.
  • The 86.0 points per game the Wolverines score are 24.6 more points than the Red Raiders allow (61.4).
  • Michigan has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Michigan put up 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than it did on the road (68.7).
  • The Wolverines ceded 68.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).
  • At home, Michigan made 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Long Beach State L 94-86 Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center

