Michigan State vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and Michigan State Spartans (4-7) square off with the Land Grant Trophy at stake on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions are double-digit favorites, by 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 42.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-20.5)
|42.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-21.5)
|42.5
|-2300
|+1060
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Memphis vs Temple
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- TCU vs Oklahoma
Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
- Penn State is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 3-1.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.