Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field

Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Penn State (-20.5) 42.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Penn State (-21.5) 42.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
  • Penn State is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
  • When playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 3-1.

