When the Penn State Nittany Lions match up with the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 PM on Friday, November 24, our projection system predicts the Nittany Lions will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-22.5) Over (43.5) Penn State 37, Michigan State 8

Week 13 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 9.1% chance to win.

The Spartans are 4-5-1 ATS this year.

Michigan State is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.

Spartans games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average over/under in Michigan State games this season is 1.6 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this contest.

The Nittany Lions have six wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Penn State has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.

The Nittany Lions have played nine games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Penn State games this season has been 47.1, 3.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Spartans vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 36.7 12.5 38.6 10.9 33.5 15.3 Michigan State 17.4 27.1 18.7 26.5 15.8 27.8

