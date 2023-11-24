The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Beasley put up six points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-116 loss versus the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Beasley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 11.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 16 16.7 PR -- 14.5 15.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Wizards

Beasley is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's knocked down 2.7 threes per game, or 18.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are 29th in the league, conceding 123.9 points per contest.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, allowing 50.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 29.3 per game, worst in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 13 makes per contest, 19th in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 33 16 5 2 3 0 0

