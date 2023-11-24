The New York Knicks (8-6) and the Miami Heat (10-5) are scheduled to match up on Friday at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks dropped their previous game to the Timberwolves, 117-100, on Monday. Brunson led the way with 25 points, and also had four boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 25 4 6 0 0 3 Julius Randle 21 14 1 0 0 1 Immanuel Quickley 15 1 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat defeated the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 129-96. Their top scorer was Kyle Lowry with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Lowry 28 1 3 0 0 7 Jaime Jaquez 22 8 1 1 0 4 Caleb Martin 14 3 1 3 0 2

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posts 19.5 points, 10 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, making 37.8% of shots from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brunson is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6.6 points, 0.5 assists and 11.6 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Josh Hart is putting up 7.1 points, 2.6 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Watch Randle, Jimmy Butler and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat Players to Watch

Butler averages 20.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.1 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Duncan Robinson's averages on the season are 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Lowry's numbers for the season are 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jaime Jaquez's averages for the season are 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Heat receive 8.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Josh Richardson.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.