The New York Knicks (8-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has hit the over in six of its 15 games with a set total (40%).
  • The Knicks are 9-5-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in seven games this season and won six (85.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, New York has won four of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Seven of the Heat's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (46.7%).
  • So far this season, Miami has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 0 0% 110.1 221.6 105.8 213.9 222.2
Heat 0 0% 111.5 221.6 108.1 213.9 218.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, New York has played worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and six times in nine road games.
  • The Knicks record just two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat give up (108.1).
  • When New York scores more than 108.1 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
  • This year, Miami is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).
  • The Heat average 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks allow (105.8).
  • Miami has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 9-5 4-1 6-8
Heat 7-8 2-2 7-8

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
110.1
Points Scored (PG)
 111.5
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
8-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-4
8-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-2
105.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
7-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-6
6-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-3

