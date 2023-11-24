On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Dylan Larkin going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In six of 18 games this season, Larkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Bruins this season in two games (eight shots).

On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.

Larkin's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:33 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

