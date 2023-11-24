Detroit Mercy vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.
The Titans won their most recent game 76-60 against Dayton on Saturday.
Detroit Mercy vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
Detroit Mercy vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 74, South Carolina Upstate 55
Other Horizon Predictions
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Titans are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Spartans have one loss against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).
Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on November 18
- 68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 342) on November 6
- 83-48 at home over Chicago State (No. 349) on November 10
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Irene Murua: 10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 62.2 FG%
- Imani McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)
- Paris Gilmore: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 66.4 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and giving up 63.8 per contest, 186th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential.
