Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 24?
In the upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect David Perron to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- Perron has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 38 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Perron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-1
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
